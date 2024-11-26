Amgen down 4% after reporting MariTide weight loss study results

Shares of Amgen (AMGN) are down $11.49, or 4%, to $282.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported data at 52 weeks in a Phase 2 study with MariTide – maridebart cafraglutide, formerly AMG 133 – an investigational antibody peptide conjugate subcutaneously administered monthly or less frequently for people living with obesity.

