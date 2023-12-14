News & Insights

Markets
AMGN

Amgen Appoints David Reese As Chief Technology Officer

December 14, 2023 — 10:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aamgen (AMGN) on Thursday announced two executive appointment to "accelerate innovation."

The company has named James Bradner as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, and Chief Scientific Officer, and David Reese, as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Both Bradner and Reese will report to Robert Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen.

"For more than 40 years, Amgen's focus on innovation has enabled us to deliver life-changing medicines to patients suffering from serious diseases around the world," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "The steps we are announcing today reflect our conviction that the rapid convergence of 'biotech' and 'tech' will unlock the next frontier of innovation in biotechnology."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.