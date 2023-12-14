Amgen Appoints David Reese As Chief Technology Officer

(RTTNews) - Aamgen (AMGN) on Thursday announced two executive appointment to "accelerate innovation."

The company has named James Bradner as Executive Vice President, Research and Development, and Chief Scientific Officer, and David Reese, as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Both Bradner and Reese will report to Robert Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen.

"For more than 40 years, Amgen's focus on innovation has enabled us to deliver life-changing medicines to patients suffering from serious diseases around the world," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "The steps we are announcing today reflect our conviction that the rapid convergence of 'biotech' and 'tech' will unlock the next frontier of innovation in biotechnology."

