AMETEK (XTRA:AK1) Price Target Increased by 24.02% to 181.40

The average one-year price target for AMETEK (XTRA:AK1) has been revised to 181,40 € / share. This is an increase of 24.02% from the prior estimate of 146,27 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 145,53 € to a high of 206,23 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.65% from the latest reported closing price of 158,22 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,890 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMETEK. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AK1 is 0.34%, an increase of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 238,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,598K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,970K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AK1 by 6.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,433K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,287K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AK1 by 4.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,554K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,427K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AK1 by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,794K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,690K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AK1 by 4.66% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,096K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,967K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AK1 by 1.59% over the last quarter.

