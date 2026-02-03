Markets
AMETEK Issues 2026 Guidance

February 03, 2026 — 07:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - AMETEK (AME) said, for 2026, the company expects overall sales to be up mid to high single digits compared to 2025. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $7.87 to $8.07, up 6% to 9% over the comparable basis for 2025.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects overall sales to be up approximately 10% from last year. Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be in the range of $1.85 to $1.90 per share, up 6% to 9%.

Fourth quarter net income increased to $398.6 million from $387.3 million, last year. Earnings were $1.73 per share compared to $1.67. Adjusted earnings were $2.01 per share, up 7% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Sales were $2.0 billion, a 13% increase over the fourth quarter of 2024.

AMETEK also announced the acquisition of LKC Technologies, a provider of technologies to enable the effective diagnosis and management of ophthalmic conditions. LKC Technologies develops portable devices that help doctors test and monitor eye health.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, AMETEK shares are down 3.48 percent to $220.00. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

