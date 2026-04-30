Ametek Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $399.35 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $351.75 million, or $1.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $1.92 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $399.35 Mln. vs. $351.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.74 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.92 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.96 To $ 2.00 Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.94 To $ 8.14

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