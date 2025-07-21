AMETEK, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FARO Technologies, Expanding Ultra Precision Technologies Division

AMETEK has acquired FARO Technologies, enhancing its 3D measurement and imaging solutions division with improved collaboration and offerings.

Quiver AI Summary

AMETEK, Inc. has finalized the acquisition of FARO Technologies, enhancing its Ultra Precision Technologies Division, which already includes Creaform and Virtek. This integration creates a robust lineup of portable and automated 3D measurement, laser projection, and digital reality solutions, catering to diverse sectors like industrial manufacturing, architecture, engineering, construction, and public safety. Each brand will maintain independent operations while collaborating to improve customer experiences and product integration. FARO's CEO, Peter Lau, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting opportunities for innovation and growth alongside Creaform and Virtek, as they aim to advance 3D metrology solutions.

Potential Positives

AMETEK's acquisition of FARO Technologies expands its portfolio in the 3D measurement and imaging solutions market, enhancing its competitive position.

The combined expertise of FARO, Creaform, and Virtek enables AMETEK to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions across various industries, which can lead to increased market share and customer growth.

The strategic partnership is expected to foster innovation and collaboration, potentially resulting in enhanced product integration and service capabilities for customers.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition of FARO Technologies could lead to potential integration challenges between the different products and services offered by AMETEK's Ultra Precision Technologies Division.

The announcement does not provide details on the financial implications of the acquisition, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the impact on AMETEK's financial health.

While the press release highlights opportunities for collaboration, it does not address possible redundancies or layoffs resulting from the merger of the two companies' operations.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition announced by AMETEK?

AMETEK has acquired FARO Technologies, a leader in 3D measurement and imaging solutions.

What brands are included in AMETEK’s Ultra Precision Technologies Division?

FARO will join Creaform and Virtek in AMETEK’s Ultra Precision Technologies Division.

How will the acquisition benefit customers?

This acquisition will enhance collaboration, improve product integration, and expand service capabilities for customers.

What industries will benefit from the offerings of FARO, Creaform, and Virtek?

Industries including industrial manufacturing, architecture, engineering, construction, and public safety will benefit from their solutions.

What is FARO’s experience in the technology field?

FARO has over 40 years of experience providing industry-leading technology solutions for measurement and data-driven decision-making.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FARO Insider Trading Activity

$FARO insiders have traded $FARO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YUVAL WASSERMAN sold 5,658 shares for an estimated $177,378

PETER JAMES LAU (President and CEO) sold 4,617 shares for an estimated $135,278

MATTHEW HORWATH (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,085 shares for an estimated $61,524.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FARO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $FARO stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LAKE MARY, Fla., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AMETEK, Inc.



today announced that it has completed its acquisition of FARO Technologies, a global leader in 3D measurement and imaging solutions.



FARO



will join



Creaform



and



Virtek



as part of AMETEK’s Ultra Precision Technologies Division.





Together, FARO, Creaform, and Virtek now offer one of the most comprehensive, powerful, and trusted portfolios of portable and automated 3D metrology, laser projection and digital reality solutions available in the industry. This strategic acquisition brings together decades of innovation and expertise to serve a wide range of applications and industries, including:













Industrial Manufacturing



: Portable measurement arms, handheld 3D scanners, laser trackers, optical CMMs, photogrammetry cameras, and fully integrated inspection and scan-to-CAD software for quality control and reverse engineering in automotive, aerospace, energy, heavy equipment and other industrial sectors.



















Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) / Public Safety



: Mobile and fixed 3D laser scanners and SaaS collaboration & viewing solutions that enable accurate as-built documentation, construction progress verification, BIM integration, as well as forensics and public safety applications.



















Manufacturing & Assembly



: 3D laser projectors and smart cameras that support complex assembly processes and improve manufacturing efficiency and quality.











While each brand will continue to operate independently, they will increasingly collaborate to deliver unmatched customer experiences, enhanced product integration, and expanded service capabilities for both existing and new customers.





“We are excited to join the AMETEK family,” said Peter Lau, President and CEO of FARO Technologies. “This partnership opens new opportunities for innovation and growth, and we’re excited to work alongside Creaform and Virtek to deliver even greater value to our customers.”





“Bringing together these three industry leaders allows us to offer a truly unique and powerful suite of solutions,” added Fanny Truchon, President of Creaform. “We look forward to collaborating more closely to push the boundaries of what’s possible in 3D metrology, laser scanning and laser projection.”







For more information, please visit:

















About FARO







For more than 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit



www.faro.com.









Press office:



Media@faro.com







Attachments





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.