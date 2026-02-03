Ametek Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Ametek Inc. (AME) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $398.601 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $387.257 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $1.998 billion from $1.761 billion last year.

