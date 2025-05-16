Amesite Inc. Reports 2.4x Revenue Growth for NurseMagicTM in Q3 2025 Amid Ongoing Cost Reductions

Amesite Inc. reports 2.4x revenue growth for NurseMagicTM in Q3/2025, alongside reduced operating expenses and expanded user growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Amesite Inc. announced a significant revenue increase for its flagship app, NurseMagicTM, reporting a 2.4x growth from Q2 to Q3 2025 while maintaining a focus on reducing operating expenses. The company's revenues are evenly divided between B2B and B2C sales, with user growth surging by 1340% following the introduction of paid subscriptions. Amesite's sales strategies and product enhancements have driven this growth, particularly through the launch of Teams Plus+ for B2B clients. The CEO expressed confidence in sustaining affordable pricing and expanding services to meet the rising demand in the healthcare sector, especially in skilled nursing and hospice care. NurseMagicTM is designed to improve operational efficiency and compliance with HIPAA, targeting significant market segments and boasting a user base that spans multiple states and countries.

Potential Positives

NurseMagicTM experienced a significant revenue increase of 2.4x from Q2/2025 to Q3/2025, indicating strong demand and effective sales strategies.

User growth reached 1340% in Q3, demonstrating the platform's increasing popularity and market penetration, particularly after the launch of paid subscriptions.

The company's ability to maintain a focus on operational efficiencies while cutting expenses suggests a commitment to profitability and sustainable growth.

Amesite is well-positioned to capture a large market share in the healthcare sector, targeting a significant number of skilled nursing and hospice organizations in need of its AI-driven solutions.

Potential Negatives

The significant reliance on targeted sales and marketing efforts may indicate underlying challenges in generating organic revenue growth without these initiatives.

Despite reporting impressive revenue growth, the ongoing focus on cutting operating expenses may raise concerns about the company's investment in critical areas such as product development and customer support.

The forward-looking statements section emphasizes potential risks and uncertainties, indicating that actual future performance could significantly differ from their optimistic projections, which may undermine investor confidence.

FAQ

What is NurseMagicTM and its significance?

NurseMagicTM is Amesite's flagship app that streamlines documentation for nurses, reducing processing time significantly and enhancing workflow efficiency.

How did Amesite improve its revenue in Q3 2025?

Amesite achieved a 2.4x revenue increase in Q3 2025 through targeted sales strategies, marketing initiatives, and product enhancements while cutting operating expenses.

What is the user growth percentage for NurseMagicTM in Q3?

The app experienced an impressive user growth of 1340% in Q3 2025, following the introduction of paid subscriptions in Q2 2025.

How does NurseMagicTM ensure compliance with regulations?

NurseMagicTM meets HIPAA regulations, ensuring the security and privacy of user data across its healthcare applications.

What markets is Amesite targeting with NurseMagicTM?

Amesite is focusing on the Skilled Nursing, Home Health Care, and Hospice markets, tapping into the growing demand for AI-driven healthcare solutions.

$AMST Insider Trading Activity

$AMST insiders have traded $AMST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN MARIE SASTRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 333,333 shares for an estimated $999,999

GEORGE PARMER purchased 83,333 shares for an estimated $249,999

GILBERT S OMENN purchased 3,333 shares for an estimated $9,999

$AMST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $AMST stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DETROIT, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading developer of AI-powered enterprise solutions, today announced its flagship app NurseMagic



TM



generated 2.4x revenue from Q2/2025 to Q3/2025, even as the company continued to cut operating expenses.





Sarah Berman, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer, said, “Our revenues are presently evenly distributed between B2B and B2C sales. Following the launch of NurseMagic



TM



in Q4/2024, revenues were stable from Q1/2025 to Q2/2025. However, in Q3/2025, we had a significant increase of 2.4x in revenue, following execution of targeted sales and marketing motions and rollouts of product enhancements. We also further reduced expenses while scaling sales this past quarter, retaining our strong focus on achieving further operational efficiencies and managing margins to drive to profitability.”





Brandon Owens, VP of Sales, said, “We delivered Teams Plus+ to our B2B customers in direct response to their need for greater intensity of usage, and expect accelerated business demands for more services, given the feedback. Our product testimonials are our best sales assets, and we are closing sales and onboarding teams within days or weeks, because of the efficiency of our payments and onboarding workflows."





Madison Bush, Director of Corporate Operations, said, "We saw user growth of 1340% over Q3, following the launch of paid subscriptions in Q2. We have expanded our mobile marketing and are communicating with our users at every step of their journey to attract and retain them. We are thrilled to see that nurses who are searching for AI-tools are finding and using NurseMagic



TM





because it delivers incredible value.



”





Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO and Founder, said, “We are confident that we can continue to deliver NurseMagic



TM



at an affordable price point to both B2C and B2B customers, while maintaining healthy margins – and look forward to more growth in Q4. Our outstanding customer feedback validates a strong product-market fit. With our nimble development process, we feel that we are in very good position to grow revenue efficiently, while delivering tiered services that enable us to expand into new segments opportunistically.”





Amesite is focused on delivering value in large, growing segments, including the



16,700 Skilled Nursing and Home Health Care Facilities



in the U.S., employing



1.38 million workers



, and



8,514 hospice organizations



employing



407,692 workers



. With a total of



5.2 million RNs



and



630,000 LPNs



in the U.S., and demand rising across Senior Living, Skilled Nursing, and Hospice, Amesite is positioned with solutions that meet real needs. Recent rollouts include



delivering to the growing hospice segment



,



meeting HIPAA requirements for all users



, and



offering a new, higher-priced tier for B2B users



.







About Amesite Inc.











Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $330 billion home and healthcare segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagic



TM



, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagic



TM



is used by over 100 professions to improve care, enhanced operational efficiency and improved financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.











Forward-Looking Statements











This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.











Investor Relations









ir@amesite.com





