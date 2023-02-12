Ames National (ATLO) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Ames National said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $24.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.10%, the lowest has been 2.88%, and the highest has been 5.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ames National. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLO is 0.07%, an increase of 22.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.06% to 2,102K shares. The put/call ratio of ATLO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fourthstone holds 311K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 265K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stadium Capital Management holds 190K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 47.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLO by 25.97% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 119K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATLO by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 89K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLO by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Ames National Corporation is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol, ATLO. The Corporation affiliate banks, all located in central Iowa, include: First National Bank, Ames, Boone Bank & Trust Co., Boone, Iowa State Savings Bank, Creston, State Bank & Trust Co., Nevada, Reliance State Bank, Story City, and United Bank & Trust, Marshalltown. Information regarding the process for purchasing stock can be obtained through Richard Nelson at First Point Wealth Management, (515) 663-3074.

