Amerx Initiates Coverage of Ouster (OUST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Amerx initiated coverage of Ouster (NasdaqGS:OUST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.03% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ouster is $40.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 51.03% from its latest reported closing price of $26.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ouster is 534MM, an increase of 187.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ouster. This is an decrease of 115 owner(s) or 32.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUST is 0.03%, an increase of 80.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 34,815K shares. The put/call ratio of OUST is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,664K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,770K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,421K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares , representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Penn Capital Management holds 970K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing an increase of 20.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 3.24% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 852K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares , representing an increase of 67.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 137.61% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.