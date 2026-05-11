Amerx Initiates Coverage of MicroVision (MVIS) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Amerx initiated coverage of MicroVision (NasdaqGM:MVIS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 357.74% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for MicroVision is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 357.74% from its latest reported closing price of $0.67 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MicroVision is 753,902MM, an increase of 62,409,005.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroVision. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 30.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVIS is 0.00%, an increase of 76.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.51% to 107,267K shares. The put/call ratio of MVIS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 13,212K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,915K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,306K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,410K shares , representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 26.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,556K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 31.80% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,449K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares , representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVIS by 17.03% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.