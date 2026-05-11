Amerx Initiates Coverage of Aeva Technologies (AEVA) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, Amerx initiated coverage of Aeva Technologies (NasdaqGS:AEVA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.29% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aeva Technologies is $24.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.68 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 58.29% from its latest reported closing price of $15.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aeva Technologies is 1,160MM, an increase of 5,430.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeva Technologies. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 30.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEVA is 0.53%, an increase of 55.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 45,271K shares. The put/call ratio of AEVA is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 16,229K shares representing 25.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canaan Partners XI holds 3,597K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Duquesne Family Office holds 1,825K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEVA by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,730K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEVA by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Delta Global Management holds 1,623K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing an increase of 22.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEVA by 24.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.