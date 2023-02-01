AmerisourceBergen Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $479.75 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $449.11 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $559.65 million or $2.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $62.846 billion from $59.628 billion last year.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $479.75 Mln. vs. $449.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.33 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.63 -Revenue (Q1): $62.846 Bln vs. $59.628 Bln last year.

