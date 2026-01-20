Ameriserv Financial Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Ameriserv Financial Inc. (ASRV) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.44 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $0.89 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 57.6% to $7.23 million from $17.06 million last year.

Ameriserv Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.44 Mln. vs. $0.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $7.23 Mln vs. $17.06 Mln last year.

