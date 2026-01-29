AMERIS BANCORP Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - AMERIS BANCORP (ABCB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $108.36 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $94.38 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AMERIS BANCORP reported adjusted earnings of $108.85 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $358.06 million from $346.36 million last year.

AMERIS BANCORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108.36 Mln. vs. $94.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $358.06 Mln vs. $346.36 Mln last year.

