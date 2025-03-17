Is Ameriprise Financial Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the U.S. and internationally. With a market cap of $46.7 billion, Ameriprise operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks," Ameriprise fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the asset management industry. The company has a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors with expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Despite its notable strengths, AMP stock has plunged 16.5% from its all-time high of $582.05 touched on Jan. 30. AMP has dropped 11.6% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 5.3% decline during the same time frame.

Despite the recent downturn, Ameriprise’s performance looks much more impressive over the longer term. AMP stock has gained 10.3% over the past six months and 17.4% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming Dow’s 23 bps uptick over the past six months and 6.6% gains over the past year.

To confirm the overall bullish trend and recent downturn, AMP has traded mostly above its 200-day moving average over the past year with some fluctuations and dropped below its 50-day moving average in late January.

Despite delivering better-than-expected results, Ameriprise Financial’s stock prices dropped 4.8% in the trading session after the release of its Q4 results on Jan. 29. Driven by solid growth in management and financial advice fees and distribution fees, the company’s non-GAAP topline increased 13% year-over-year to approximately $4.5 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations. Meanwhile, its adjusted operating earnings increased 24.4% year-over-year to $947 million and its adjusted EPS of $9.36 surpassed the consensus estimates by 4.7%.

Furthermore, Ameriprise’s AUM increased 8.3% year-over-year to approximately $1.2 trillion. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, AUM dropped by 178 bps, marking the first quarter-on-quarter drop in AUM in fiscal 2024, which likely unsettled investor confidence.

Meanwhile, Ameriprise has notably lagged behind its peer Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (RJF) 20.8% surge over the past six months and 18.7% returns over the past 52-week period.

Among the 24 analysts covering the AMP stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $581.73 suggests a 19.7% upside potential from current price levels.

