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Ameriprise Financial Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

April 23, 2026 — 04:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $915 million, or $9.68 per share. This compares with $583 million, or $5.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.064 billion or $11.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $4.812 billion from $4.354 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $915 Mln. vs. $583 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.68 vs. $5.83 last year. -Revenue: $4.812 Bln vs. $4.354 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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