Ameriprise Financial Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $915 million, or $9.68 per share. This compares with $583 million, or $5.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.064 billion or $11.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $4.812 billion from $4.354 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $915 Mln. vs. $583 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.68 vs. $5.83 last year. -Revenue: $4.812 Bln vs. $4.354 Bln last year.

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