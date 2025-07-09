Amerigo Resources Q2 Copper Production Rises

(RTTNews) - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) Wednesday reported Copper production of 15.52 million pounds from Minera Valle Central (MVC) for the second quarter, higher than 13.98 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago.

MVC produced 0.39 million pounds of molybdenum during the second quarter, up from 0.30 million pounds last year.

"Operational results during the second quarter of the year were slightly better than expected, as inclement weather production interference at MVC was lower than allowed for in our guidance... Having reached the half-year mark for 2025, our production and cash cost guidance remains on track," said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo's President and CEO.

