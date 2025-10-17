Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Amerigo Resources (ARREF) ended the recent trading session at $1.94, demonstrating a -3.05% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

Shares of the copper and molybdenum mining company witnessed a gain of 17.71% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 1.73%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amerigo Resources in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.06, signifying a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $0 million, which would represent changes of +75% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amerigo Resources. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Amerigo Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Amerigo Resources currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.98 of its industry.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, finds itself in the top 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

