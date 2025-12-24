Americold Partners With OTR to Deliver Storage & Distribution Services

Americold Realty Trust COLD recently joined forces with On the Run (OTR), one of Australia’s most recognized P&C brands, to deliver storage and distribution solutions supporting OTR’s supply chain in Adelaide and its growing national footprint.

Americold’s proven expertise in managing high-service inventory has been key to its success in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector. In the Asia-Pacific region alone, the company supports supply chains for more than 1,500 QSR locations across five major brands. Leveraging this strong foundation, Americold is now expanding into the convenience retail sector through its partnership with OTR.

Australia and New Zealand offer major opportunities for cold chain innovation, and Americold’s investments and operational capabilities position the company to satisfy the growing consumer expectations for freshness and convenience. This partnership marks a key milestone in Americold’s expansion into related sectors and highlights its dedication to building lasting partnerships that deliver long-term value.

Per Richard Winnall, president of International, Americold, “This partnership reflects Americold’s ability to handle fast-turning, high-touch, high-service business models for multi-unit operators. Our Adelaide operations are designed for speed, accuracy, and flexibility, which are critical for P&C retail. We look forward to growing our relationship with OTR and continuing to invest in Australia and New Zealand, markets with significant potential for cold chain innovation.”

Wrapping-Up

The partnership with OTR positions Americold to broaden its service portfolio and enter the fast-growing convenience retail sector, strengthening its market presence. By expanding, Americold can diversify its customer base and secure new, recurring revenue streams for sustained growth.

In the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 0.3% against the industry's fall of 0.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

