Americold Announces Acquisition of Facility in Houston, TX, for $127M

To accommodate customer growth, Americold Realty Trust COLD recently announced the signing of an agreement to acquire a facility in Houston, TX, for approximately $127 million, which includes planned expansions and equipment upgrades.

This strategic move aligns with the company’s strategy to expand its market-leading presence in the high-turn retail segment of the cold storage supply chain.

The facility, constructed in 2022, is located in the Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown, TX. The acquisition of this 10.7 million cubic feet facility will add around 35,700 pallet positions to the company’s cold storage warehouse portfolio. The acquisition also includes approximately 16 acres of adjacent land that could be used for future expansion projects.

The company expects returns from this acquisition to be consistent with the stated return expectations for similar acquisitions in the past.

Per George Chappelle, CEO of Americold, “The catalyst for this acquisition was the award of a large grocery retail contract with one of the world’s largest retailers. The new business represents a significant win in our $200M sales initiative.”

Conclusion

This acquisition highlights the company’s commitment to acquiring assets in key markets to capture profitable growth opportunities and deliver customer service as per their needs.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

