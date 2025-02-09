America’s Next Big Infrastructure Movement Has Arrived

President Donald Trump announced a massive private sector investment of up to $500 billion to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure in the U.S. The initiative, called Stargate, is a joint venture between OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, with plans to build AI-focused data centers starting in Texas.

Trump emphasized the importance of keeping AI development within the U.S. and pledged to facilitate the process through emergency declarations. While executives claimed the project would generate over 100,000 jobs, Elon Musk cast doubt on the funding, arguing that SoftBank had secured far less than stated.

In response, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman dismissed Musk’s skepticism and invited him to visit a data center already under construction. Despite controversy, the investment signals a major push toward expanding AI capabilities and infrastructure within the country.

Finsum: This could be America’s next big infrastructure boom, and it could be key to outpacing the development of AI in China.

