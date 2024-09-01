America’s Middle Class Is Growing the Most in These 50 Cities

Disregard any speculation you might have heard about the middle class fading into obscurity. Across 50 cities in the United States, the middle class is not only thriving but there’s active growth in the population.

To find the cities where the middle class has grown the most, GOBankingRates looked at all U.S. cities with above 40,000 households. Each city’s households in 2022 were analyzed to find the percentage that would be considered middle class, or earning between $50,000 to $149,999.

These cities were then ranked on a five-year change in percentage of middle-class households from 2017 to 2022, and the 50 cities with the greatest changes were included in the final rankings. Only one state is mentioned three times in the top 10 cities. That is Florida, where Hialeah, Miami and Palm Bay all saw significant middle-class growth.

Ranked from 50 to 1, here are the 50 U.S. cities experiencing a growing middle class population.

50. Chattanooga, Tennessee

2022 total households: 77,016

77,016 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.1%

36.1% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.7%

42.7% 5-year change in middle-class households: 18.28%

49. Dallas, Texas

2022 total households: 521,147

521,147 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.5%

36.5% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.2%

43.2% 5-year change in middle-class households: 18.36%

48. Syracuse, New York

2022 total households: 58,424

58,424 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.2%

31.2% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.1%

37.1% 5-year change in middle-class households: 18.91%

47. Jackson, Mississippi

2022 total households: 62,053

62,053 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.1%

31.1% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.0%

37.0% 5-year change in middle-class households: 18.97%

46. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

2022 total households: 98,749

98,749 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.7%

35.7% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.5%

42.5% 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.05%

45. Stockton, California

2022 total households: 96,975

96,975 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.8%

40.8% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 48.6%

48.6% 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.12%

44. Sunrise Manor, Nevada

2022 total households: 64,271

64,271 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.1%

38.1% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.4%

45.4% 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.16%

43. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

2022 total households: 230,759

230,759 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.4%

35.4% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.2%

42.2% 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.21%

42. Augusta, Georgia

2022 total households: 72,510

72,510 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.1%

35.1% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.9%

41.9% 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.37%

41. Spokane Valley, Washington

2022 total households: 41,984

41,984 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.6%

43.6% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 52.2%

52.2% 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.72%

40. Wilmington, North Carolina

2022 total households: 53,374

53,374 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.2%

36.2% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.7%

43.7% 5-year change in middle-class households: 20.72%

39. Lowell, Massachusetts

2022 total households: 42,343

42,343 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.3%

41.3% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 49.9%

49.9% 5-year change in middle-class households: 20.82%

38. Orlando, Florida

2022 total households: 122,607

122,607 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.3%

37.3% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.1%

45.1% 5-year change in middle-class households: 20.91%

37. Brownsville, Texas

2022 total households: 56,876

56,876 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%

33.4% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.5%

40.5% 5-year change in middle-class households: 21.26%

36. Grand Rapids, Michigan

2022 total households: 79,009

79,009 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.1%

40.1% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 48.8%

48.8% 5-year change in middle-class households: 21.70%

35. Spokane, Washington

2022 total households: 96,007

96,007 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 39.3%

39.3% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.9%

47.9% 5-year change in middle-class households: 21.88%

34. Port St. Lucie, Florida

2022 total households: 74,960

74,960 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.5%

47.5% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 57.9%

57.9% 5-year change in middle-class households: 21.89%

33. South Bend, Indiana

2022 total households: 40,559

40,559 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 34.2%

34.2% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.8%

41.8% 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.22%

32. Toledo, Ohio

2022 total households: 117,618

117,618 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%

33.4% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.9%

40.9% 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.46%

31. Springfield, Missouri

2022 total households: 79,070

79,070 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 30.7%

30.7% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.6%

37.6% 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.48%

30. Tucson, Arizona

2022 total households: 220,769

220,769 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.4%

35.4% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.4%

43.4% 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.60%

29. North Charleston, South Carolina

2022 total households: 45,917

45,917 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.4%

37.4% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.9%

45.9% 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.73%

28. Providence, Rhode Island

2022 total households: 69,110

69,110 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 34.6%

34.6% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.5%

42.5% 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.83%

27. St. Louis, Missouri

2022 total households: 143,059

143,059 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%

33.4% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.1%

41.1% 5-year change in middle-class households: 23.05%

26. Allentown, Pennsylvania

2022 total households: 45,553

45,553 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.6%

36.6% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.2%

45.2% 5-year change in middle-class households: 23.50%

25. Green Bay, Wisconsin

2022 total households: 43,892

43,892 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.6%

40.6% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 50.4%

50.4% 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.14%

24. Newark, New Jersey

2022 total households: 112,635

112,635 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.7%

31.7% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 39.4%

39.4% 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.29%

23. Akron, Ohio

2022 total households: 83,935

83,935 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.3%

33.3% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.4%

41.4% 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.32%

22. Buffalo, New York

2022 total households: 118,897

118,897 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.2%

31.2% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.8%

38.8% 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.36%

21. Kansas City, Kansas

2022 total households: 56,842

56,842 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.3%

37.3% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 46.5%

46.5% 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.66%

20. Paterson, New Jersey

2022 total households: 49,678

49,678 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.8%

32.8% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.0%

41.0% 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.00%

19. Athens, Georgia

2022 total households: 52,601

52,601 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 30.3%

30.3% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.9%

37.9% 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.08%

18. Rochester, New York

2022 total households: 91,315

91,315 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 29.5%

29.5% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.9%

36.9% 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.08%

17. Waco, Texas

2022 total households: 52,256

52,256 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 30.7%

30.7% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.5%

38.5% 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.41%

16. Spring Hill, Florida

2022 total households: 44,625

44,625 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.8%

41.8% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 52.6%

52.6% 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.84%

15. Knoxville, Tennessee

2022 total households: 84,195

84,195 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.8%

31.8% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.3%

40.3% 5-year change in middle-class households: 26.73%

14. Savannah, Georgia

2022 total households: 57,673

57,673 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 34.3%

34.3% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.7%

43.7% 5-year change in middle-class households: 27.41%

13. Lakeland, Florida

2022 total households: 44,323

44,323 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.0%

37.0% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.2%

47.2% 5-year change in middle-class households: 27.57%

12. Pompano Beach, Florida

2022 total households: 46,038

46,038 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.0%

38.0% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 48.6%

48.6% 5-year change in middle-class households: 27.89%

11. Lansing, Michigan

2022 total households: 50,137

50,137 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.4%

35.4% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.3%

45.3% 5-year change in middle-class households: 27.97%

10. Cleveland, Ohio

2022 total households: 167,829

167,829 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 25.5%

25.5% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.8%

32.8% 5-year change in middle-class households: 28.63%

9. Laredo, Texas

2022 total households: 74,380

74,380 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.3%

36.3% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.1%

47.1% 5-year change in middle-class households: 29.75%

8. San Bernardino, California

2022 total households: 62,486

62,486 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.7%

36.7% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.8%

47.8% 5-year change in middle-class households: 30.25%

7. Palm Bay, Florida

2022 total households: 42,865

42,865 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.4%

41.4% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 54.0%

54.0% 5-year change in middle-class households: 30.43%

6. Detroit, Michigan

2022 total households: 249,518

249,518 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 24.9%

24.9% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.8%

32.8% 5-year change in middle-class households: 31.73%

5. Evansville, Indiana

2022 total households: 52,070

52,070 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%

33.4% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 44.4%

44.4% 5-year change in middle-class households: 32.93%

4. Miami, Florida

2022 total households: 186,137

186,137 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 28.6%

28.6% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.3%

38.3% 5-year change in middle-class households: 33.92%

3. Dayton, Ohio

2022 total households: 57,362

57,362 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 27.3%

27.3% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.7%

36.7% 5-year change in middle-class households: 34.43%

2. Pueblo, Colorado

2022 total households: 45,782

45,782 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.0%

32.0% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 44.4%

44.4% 5-year change in middle-class households: 38.75%

1. Hialeah, Florida

2022 total households: 76,255

76,255 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 28.3%

28.3% 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.5%

41.5% 5-year change in middle-class households: 46.64%

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at all United States cities with above 40,000 households, as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey, in order to find the 50 cities where the middle class has grown the most. GOBankingRates found what percent of each city’s households in 2022 would be considered upper class (earning between $50,000 and $149,999). The cities were ranked on a five-year change in percentage of upper-class households (2017 – 2022). The 50 cities with the greatest change were included in the final rankings. This was the only ranking factor, and all data was collected from the 2017 and 2022 American Community Surveys conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Supplemental data for each city was found on the 5-year change in households making $50,000-$74,999, $75,000-$99,999, and $100,000 – $149,999). All data was compiled on and up to date as of February 13, 2024.

