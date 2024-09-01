News & Insights

America’s Middle Class Is Growing the Most in These 50 Cities

September 01, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

Disregard any speculation you might have heard about the middle class fading into obscurity. Across 50 cities in the United States, the middle class is not only thriving but there’s active growth in the population.

To find the cities where the middle class has grown the most, GOBankingRates looked at all U.S. cities with above 40,000 households. Each city’s households in 2022 were analyzed to find the percentage that would be considered middle class, or earning between $50,000 to $149,999.

These cities were then ranked on a five-year change in percentage of middle-class households from 2017 to 2022, and the 50 cities with the greatest changes were included in the final rankings. Only one state is mentioned three times in the top 10 cities. That is Florida, where Hialeah, Miami and Palm Bay all saw significant middle-class growth.

Ranked from 50 to 1, here are the 50 U.S. cities experiencing a growing middle class population.

Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA downtown over the Tennessee River.

50. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • 2022 total households: 77,016
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.1%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.7%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 18.28%

Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

49. Dallas, Texas

  • 2022 total households: 521,147
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.5%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.2%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 18.36%

Syracuse is a city in, and the county seat of, Onondaga County, New York, United States.

48. Syracuse, New York

  • 2022 total households: 58,424
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.2%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.1%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 18.91%
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

47. Jackson, Mississippi

  • 2022 total households: 62,053
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.1%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.0%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 18.97%
Downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

46. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • 2022 total households: 98,749
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.7%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.5%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.05%
45. Stockton, California

45. Stockton, California

  • 2022 total households: 96,975
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.8%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 48.6%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.12%
Sunrise Manor Nevada

44. Sunrise Manor, Nevada

  • 2022 total households: 64,271
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.1%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.4%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.16%

Lake Michigan with reflections fills the foreground leading back to the skycrapers of Milwukee skyline , Wisconsin.

43. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • 2022 total households: 230,759
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.4%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.2%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.21%
Augusta, Georgia

42. Augusta, Georgia

  • 2022 total households: 72,510
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.1%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.9%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.37%
Spokane Valley Washington

41. Spokane Valley, Washington

  • 2022 total households: 41,984
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.6%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 52.2%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.72%
old harbor of scenic Wilmington

40. Wilmington, North Carolina

  • 2022 total households: 53,374
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.2%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.7%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 20.72%
Lowell City Hall and downtown aerial view in downtown Lowell, Massachusetts, USA.

39. Lowell, Massachusetts

  • 2022 total households: 42,343
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.3%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 49.9%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 20.82%
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

38. Orlando, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 122,607
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.3%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.1%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 20.91%

Browsnville-Texas

37. Brownsville, Texas

  • 2022 total households: 56,876
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.5%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 21.26%
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

36. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • 2022 total households: 79,009
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.1%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 48.8%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 21.70%

35. Spokane, Washington

  • 2022 total households: 96,007
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 39.3%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.9%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 21.88%
Aerial drone image of Port St Lucie Florida USA.

34. Port St. Lucie, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 74,960
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.5%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 57.9%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 21.89%
33. South Bend, Indiana

33. South Bend, Indiana

  • 2022 total households: 40,559
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 34.2%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.8%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.22%

Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

32. Toledo, Ohio

  • 2022 total households: 117,618
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.9%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.46%
The historic section of Springfield, Missouri

31. Springfield, Missouri

  • 2022 total households: 79,070
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 30.7%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.6%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.48%
30. Tucson, Arizona

30. Tucson, Arizona

  • 2022 total households: 220,769
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.4%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.4%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.60%
The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina at Twilight.

29. North Charleston, South Carolina

  • 2022 total households: 45,917
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.4%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.9%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.73%
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

28. Providence, Rhode Island

  • 2022 total households: 69,110
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 34.6%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.5%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.83%

St.

27. St. Louis, Missouri

  • 2022 total households: 143,059
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.1%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 23.05%
Allentown Pennsylvania

26. Allentown, Pennsylvania

  • 2022 total households: 45,553
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.6%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.2%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 23.50%
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

25. Green Bay, Wisconsin

  • 2022 total households: 43,892
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.6%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 50.4%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.14%
24. Newark, New Jersey

24. Newark, New Jersey

  • 2022 total households: 112,635
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.7%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 39.4%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.29%
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

23. Akron, Ohio

  • 2022 total households: 83,935
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.3%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.4%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.32%

The waterfront and downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

22. Buffalo, New York

  • 2022 total households: 118,897
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.2%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.8%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.36%
Blue lake view in Kansas City.

21. Kansas City, Kansas

  • 2022 total households: 56,842
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.3%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 46.5%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.66%
20. Paterson, New Jersey

20. Paterson, New Jersey

  • 2022 total households: 49,678
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.8%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.0%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.00%
Athens, Georgia, USA - August 3, 2017: People visit the historic Georgia Theatre at dusk.

19. Athens, Georgia

  • 2022 total households: 52,601
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 30.3%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.9%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.08%

Waterfall near downtown Rochester, New York, USA.

18. Rochester, New York

  • 2022 total households: 91,315
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 29.5%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.9%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.08%
Sunset come to Waco Texas and the downtown river front.

17. Waco, Texas

  • 2022 total households: 52,256
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 30.7%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.5%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.41%
Spring Hill Florida best weather

16. Spring Hill, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 44,625
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.8%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 52.6%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.84%
Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

15. Knoxville, Tennessee

  • 2022 total households: 84,195
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.8%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.3%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 26.73%

Series of shots taken high above Savannah, GA.

14. Savannah, Georgia

  • 2022 total households: 57,673
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 34.3%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.7%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 27.41%
Lakeland, Florida, USA downown cityscape at city hall during dusk.

13. Lakeland, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 44,323
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.0%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.2%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 27.57%

Pompano Beach Florida best weather

12. Pompano Beach, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 46,038
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.0%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 48.6%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 27.89%
A view of downtown Lansing Michigan, USA.

11. Lansing, Michigan

  • 2022 total households: 50,137
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.4%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.3%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 27.97%
Cars come and go at sunrise before rush hour in Clevland Ohio on Lake Erie.

10. Cleveland, Ohio

  • 2022 total households: 167,829
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 25.5%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.8%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 28.63%
Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

9. Laredo, Texas

  • 2022 total households: 74,380
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.3%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.1%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 29.75%
San Bernardino is a city located in the Riverside–San Bernardino metropolitan area and that serves as the county seat of San Bernardino County, California.

8. San Bernardino, California

  • 2022 total households: 62,486
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.7%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.8%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 30.25%

Palm Bay Florida

7. Palm Bay, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 42,865
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.4%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 54.0%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 30.43%
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

6. Detroit, Michigan

  • 2022 total households: 249,518
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 24.9%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.8%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 31.73%
Evansville is a city in and the county seat of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, United States.

5. Evansville, Indiana

  • 2022 total households: 52,070
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 44.4%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 32.93%
Aerial panorama of Miami, Florida at dusk.

4. Miami, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 186,137
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 28.6%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.3%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 33.92%
Downtown Dayton skyline with the Miami River and skyline reflections at dusk.

3. Dayton, Ohio

  • 2022 total households: 57,362
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 27.3%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.7%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 34.43%

Pueblo, United States - August 18, 2013: The Riverwalk has revitalized the downtown area of Pueblo, Colorado by creating retail shops and restaurants in a section of town that was once uninhabitable.

2. Pueblo, Colorado

  • 2022 total households: 45,782
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.0%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 44.4%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 38.75%

1. Hialeah, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 76,255
  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 28.3%
  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.5%
  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 46.64%

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at all United States cities with above 40,000 households, as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey, in order to find the 50 cities where the middle class has grown the most. GOBankingRates found what percent of each city’s households in 2022 would be considered upper class (earning between $50,000 and $149,999). The cities were ranked on a five-year change in percentage of upper-class households (2017 – 2022). The 50 cities with the greatest change were included in the final rankings. This was the only ranking factor, and all data was collected from the 2017 and 2022 American Community Surveys conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Supplemental data for each city was found on the 5-year change in households making $50,000-$74,999, $75,000-$99,999, and $100,000 – $149,999). All data was compiled on and up to date as of February 13, 2024.

