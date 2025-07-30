America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Boomtowns

Great minds are retiring alike in 2025. According to a new GOBankingRates study, the populations in 50 U.S. retirement hotspots have increased by 20% or more since 2018.

To find those places, GOBankingRates sourced the latest publicly available U.S. Census Bureau data to analyze cities with at least 7,500 people ages 65-plus and a percentage of the population ages 65-plus that is greater than the national average of 16.84%.

Key Findings

Leesburg, Florida, and Goodyear, Arizona, take first and second place in our rankings, each with retirement populations that have boomed over 54% since 2018.

take first and second place in our rankings, each with retirement populations that have boomed over 54% since 2018. Twelve Florida cities ranked for their rapid growth, the most of any state: Leesburg (#1), Edgewater (#3), Tavares (#5), Fort Pierce (#7), Clermont (#8), Port Saint Lucie (#18), Winter Springs (#19), Pensacola (#21), Cape Coral (#24), West Palm Beach (#38), Palm Coast (#41) and Ormond Beach (#49).

Leesburg (#1), Edgewater (#3), Tavares (#5), Fort Pierce (#7), Clermont (#8), Port Saint Lucie (#18), Winter Springs (#19), Pensacola (#21), Cape Coral (#24), West Palm Beach (#38), Palm Coast (#41) and Ormond Beach (#49). Five surprising non-Florida hotspots, including two Arizona cities, rounded out the top 10. They include Goodyear (#2); Peoria, Arizona (#4); Lacey, Washington (#6); Galveston, Texas (#9); and Vestavia Hills, Alabama (#10).

They include Goodyear (#2); Peoria, Arizona (#4); Lacey, Washington (#6); Galveston, Texas (#9); and Vestavia Hills, Alabama (#10). Galveston is the only Texas city to break into the top 50.

Keep reading for the full list of America’s 50 fastest-growing retirement hotspots.

1. Leesburg, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 28.9%

28.9% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 9.9%

9.9% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 54.8%

2. Goodyear, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 18.1%

18.1% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.5%

5.5% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 54.1%

3. Edgewater, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 33%

33% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 2.6%

2.6% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 49%

4. Peoria, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 19.6%

19.6% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5%

5% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 42.3%

5. Tavares, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 38%

38% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%

4.3% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 41.6%

6. Lacey, Washington

Population 65+ (%): 19%

19% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 8.4%

8.4% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 40%

7. Fort Pierce, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 21.4%

21.4% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.1%

5.1% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 38.7%

8. Clermont, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 24.7%

24.7% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.7%

4.7% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 38.5%

9. Galveston, Texas

Population 65+ (%): 20.1%

20.1% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.4%

5.4% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 38.4%

10. Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Population 65+ (%): 19.4%

19.4% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 9.5%

9.5% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 37.8%

11. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Population 65+ (%): 23.6%

23.6% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 9.1%

9.1% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 37.2%

12. Grove City, Ohio

Population 65+ (%): 18.7%

18.7% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.8%

3.8% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 35.6%

13. Annapolis, Maryland

Population 65+ (%): 19.3%

19.3% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%

3.9% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 33%

14. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Population 65+ (%): 17.2%

17.2% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%

4.3% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 32.9%

15. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Population 65+ (%): 19.9%

19.9% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4%

4% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 32.1%

16. Longmont, Colorado

Population 65+ (%): 17.8%

17.8% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4%

4% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 32.1%

17. Mesquite, Nevada

Population 65+ (%): 45%

45% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.8%

3.8% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 31.6%

18. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 21.5%

21.5% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.2%

5.2% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 29.4%

19. Winter Springs, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 20.9%

20.9% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 2.4%

2.4% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 29.4%

20. New Bern, North Carolina

Population 65+ (%): 24.1%

24.1% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%

3.9% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 28.6%

21. Pensacola, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 20.9%

20.9% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3%

3% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 27.5%

22. Grand Junction, Colorado

Population 65+ (%): 20.5%

20.5% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 2.9%

2.9% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 27.4%

23. Cleveland, Tennessee

Population 65+ (%): 17.7%

17.7% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.6%

4.6% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 27.3%

24. Cape Coral, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 25%

25% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5%

5% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 27%

25. Clifton, New Jersey

Population 65+ (%): 18.3%

18.3% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%

4.3% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 26.7%

26. Santa Fe, New Mexico

Population 65+ (%): 25.8%

25.8% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.5%

5.5% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 25.8%

27. Sierra Vista, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 21.6%

21.6% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 10.8%

10.8% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 25.5%

28. Saint Peters, Missouri

Population 65+ (%): 18.7%

18.7% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.7%

5.7% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 25.3%

29. Mount Vernon, New York

Population 65+ (%): 18.1%

18.1% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.7%

5.7% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 25%

30. Marion, Iowa

Population 65+ (%): 18.2%

18.2% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.5%

4.5% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 24.8%

31. Petaluma, California

Population 65+ (%): 21.3%

21.3% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 8.3%

8.3% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 24.7%

32. Hackensack, New Jersey

Population 65+ (%): 17.1%

17.1% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4%

4% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 24.1%

33. Diamond Bar, California

Population 65+ (%): 20.2%

20.2% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 7.1%

7.1% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 22.8%

34. Elmhurst, Illinois

Population 65+ (%): 18.5%

18.5% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.5%

3.5% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 22.6%

35. Eugene, Oregon

Population 65+ (%): 17.7%

17.7% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.4%

3.4% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 22.3%

36. Lake Oswego, Oregon

Population 65+ (%): 22.9%

22.9% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%

3.9% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 22%

37. Saint Charles, Missouri

Population 65+ (%): 18.6%

18.6% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.6%

4.6% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21.3%

38. West Palm Beach, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 20.3%

20.3% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%

3.9% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21.1%

39. Napa, California

Population 65+ (%): 19.3%

19.3% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%

4.3% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21%

40. Niagara Falls, New York

Population 65+ (%): 18.8%

18.8% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.2%

3.2% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21%

41. Palm Coast, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 29.9%

29.9% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.9%

4.9% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21%

42. Pacifica, California

Population 65+ (%): 20.3%

20.3% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.9%

4.9% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.9%

43. Billings, Montana

Population 65+ (%): 18.4%

18.4% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.3%

3.3% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.9%

44. Kingman, Arizona

Population 65+ (%): 25.1%

25.1% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 6.7%

6.7% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.9%

45. Rapid City, South Dakota

Population 65+ (%): 20.4%

20.4% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%

3.9% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.8%

46. Shoreline, Washington

Population 65+ (%): 20%

20% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3%

3% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.6%

47. Concord, New Hampshire

Population 65+ (%): 18.5%

18.5% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3%

3% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.4%

48. Quincy, Massachusetts

Population 65+ (%): 17.7%

17.7% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 6%

6% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.4%

49. Ormond Beach, Florida

Population 65+ (%): 33.3%

33.3% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 6.4%

6.4% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.3%

50. Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Population 65+ (%): 20.2%

20.2% 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.7%

5.7% 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20%

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities with at least 7,500 people ages 65 and over and with an average percent of the population ages 65 and over greater than the national average of 16.84%. All population data was sourced from the U.S. Census’ 5-year American Community Survey from 2018, 2022 and 2023. To qualify for this study, the city had to have higher than national averages in the one-year and five-year percent change in population ages 65 and over. For the final ranking, only the five-year percent change in population was taken into consideration. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 15, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.