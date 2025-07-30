Personal Finance

America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Boomtowns

July 30, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Great minds are retiring alike in 2025. According to a new GOBankingRates study, the populations in 50 U.S. retirement hotspots have increased by 20% or more since 2018. 

To find those places, GOBankingRates sourced the latest publicly available U.S. Census Bureau data to analyze cities with at least 7,500 people ages 65-plus and a percentage of the population ages 65-plus that is greater than the national average of 16.84%.

Pensacola, Florida

Key Findings

  • Leesburg, Florida, and Goodyear, Arizona, take first and second place in our rankings, each with retirement populations that have boomed over 54% since 2018.
  • Twelve Florida cities ranked for their rapid growth, the most of any state: Leesburg (#1), Edgewater (#3), Tavares (#5), Fort Pierce (#7), Clermont (#8), Port Saint Lucie (#18), Winter Springs (#19), Pensacola (#21), Cape Coral (#24), West Palm Beach (#38), Palm Coast (#41) and Ormond Beach (#49). 
  • Five surprising non-Florida hotspots, including two Arizona cities, rounded out the top 10. They include Goodyear (#2); Peoria, Arizona (#4); Lacey, Washington (#6); Galveston, Texas (#9); and Vestavia Hills, Alabama (#10). 
  • Galveston is the only Texas city to break into the top 50.

Keep reading for the full list of America’s 50 fastest-growing retirement hotspots.

Sunset on the boardwalk on the waterfront at The Villages, Florida.

1. Leesburg, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 28.9%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 9.9%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 54.8%

Afternoon aerial view of single family housing neighborhood near downtown Goodyear, Arizona, USA.

2. Goodyear, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.1%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.5%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 54.1%
View of Ponce Inlet and New Smyrna Beach from Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse, Florida.

3. Edgewater, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 33%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 2.6%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 49%
Peoria, Arizona Aerial At The Golden Hour stock photo

4. Peoria, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.6%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 42.3%
Beautiful waterfront view at Tavares, a family oriented city close to Mount Dora and Eustis located in the central portion of the state of Florida.

5. Tavares, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 38%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 41.6%
Sundown over Olympia Washington with Mt.

6. Lacey, Washington

  • Population 65+ (%): 19%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 8.4%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 40%

beach cities, Fort Pierce, Florida

7. Fort Pierce, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 21.4%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.1%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 38.7%
Clermont Florida tower.

8. Clermont, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 24.7%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.7%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 38.5%
Sunrise on a solitary Galveston beach in December.

9. Galveston, Texas

  • Population 65+ (%): 20.1%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.4%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 38.4%
VESTAVIA HILLS, ALABAMA - JUL 24: Statue of Liberty replica at Liberty Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on July 24, 2017.

10. Vestavia Hills, Alabama

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.4%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 9.5%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 37.8%
Myrtle Beach waterfront.

11. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

  • Population 65+ (%): 23.6%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 9.1%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 37.2%

Looking south at Columbus, Ohio in the distance.

12. Grove City, Ohio

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.7%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.8%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 35.6%
Annapolis, MD, USA - February 8, 2023: The image is of the city of Annapolis, Maryland.

13. Annapolis, Maryland

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.3%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 33%

14. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.2%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 32.9%
Idaho, Lake Coeur d'Alene, Travel, destinations, hidden gems, travel destination

15. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.9%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 32.1%
Broomfield, Colorado, USA - October 19, 2015: Urban sprawl from the developments in Broomfield, Colorado apprach the majestic range of the Flatiron Mountains.

16. Longmont, Colorado

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.8%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 32.1%

Looking over the golf course , new homes and development in Mesquite Nevada.

17. Mesquite, Nevada

  • Population 65+ (%): 45%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.8%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 31.6%
Aerial drone image of Port St Lucie Florida USA.

18. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 21.5%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.2%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 29.4%
WINTER PARK, FLORIDA/USA - January 13, 2017: The Rollins College campus, in Winter Park, Florida, near Orlando, on January 13, 2017.

19. Winter Springs, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 20.9%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 2.4%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 29.4%
Magical landscapes in eastern North Carolina. Follow the Neuse River Trail in the Croatan National Forest to witness natural beauty. Cedar Pines reach for the sky, the mighty river brings life to the shore line. tree roots reach above the sand, and the inspiration surrounds you. Located in Craven County near New Bern, Cherry Point, Havelock and Carteret County.

20. New Bern, North Carolina

  • Population 65+ (%): 24.1%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 28.6%
Beautiful homes along the Gulf Coast beach at Pensacola Beach, Florida shot from an altitude of about 600 feet over the Gulf of Mexico.

21. Pensacola, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 20.9%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 27.5%

Beautiful Sunrise in Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction, Colorado.

22. Grand Junction, Colorado

  • Population 65+ (%): 20.5%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 2.9%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 27.4%
An aerial view of Downtown Cleveland, Tennessee with dense buildings under a blue sky with tiny clouds.

23. Cleveland, Tennessee

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.7%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.6%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 27.3%
Car speeding over a canal bridge in southern Florida.

24. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 25%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 27%
Montclair New Jersey Wikimedia Commons

25. Clifton, New Jersey

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.3%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 26.7%
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

26. Santa Fe, New Mexico

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.8%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.5%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 25.8%

Cottonwood trees turn color in the Autumn along the San Pedro River.

27. Sierra Vista, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 21.6%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 10.8%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 25.5%
A wide angle view of the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area shot from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River from an altitude of about 1000 feet.

28. Saint Peters, Missouri

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.7%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.7%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 25.3%
Mount Vernon is a city in Westchester County, New York, United States.

29. Mount Vernon, New York

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.1%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.7%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 25%
Aerial View of Cedar Rapids Iowa Downtown.

30. Marion, Iowa

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.2%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.5%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 24.8%
The hues of the rising sun are reflected in the mirror-like surface of the Petaluma River turning basin along the historic Petaluma, California, downtown waterfront.

31. Petaluma, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 21.3%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 8.3%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 24.7%

Hackensack, New Jersey, USA - April 14, 2018: Vintage Sears Roebuck department store.

32. Hackensack, New Jersey

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.1%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 24.1%
Aerial view of the downtown public civic center of Chino, California, USA.

33. Diamond Bar, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 20.2%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 7.1%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 22.8%
The Chicago Theatre, originally known as the Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre, is a landmark theater located on North State Street in the Loop area of Chicago, Illinois.

34. Elmhurst, Illinois

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.5%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.5%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 22.6%
Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.

35. Eugene, Oregon

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.7%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.4%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 22.3%
Wealthy home owners enjoy their manshions with boat houses along the beautiful shores of Lake Oswego in Oregon.

36. Lake Oswego, Oregon

  • Population 65+ (%): 22.9%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 22%

Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

37. Saint Charles, Missouri

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.6%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.6%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21.3%
West Palm Beach, Florida (US) stock photo

38. West Palm Beach, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 20.3%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21.1%
Napa Valley wine country mountain hillside vineyard growing crops for grape harvest and winery winemaking.

39. Napa, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 19.3%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21%
Poncho clad tourists walk on the wooden stairs leading to the Bridal Veil Falls, an offshoot of American Falls, at Niagara Falls between New York, USA, and Ontario, Canada.

40. Niagara Falls, New York

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.8%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.2%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21%
High angel view of beach at Palm Coast, Florida.

41. Palm Coast, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 29.9%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.9%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21%

Sunset in Pacifica, California.

42. Pacifica, California

  • Population 65+ (%): 20.3%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.9%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.9%
Zimmerman trail as it winds up the rim rocks on the West end of Billings, Montana.

43. Billings, Montana

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.4%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.3%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.9%
Kingman-Arizona-iStock-1156237889

44. Kingman, Arizona

  • Population 65+ (%): 25.1%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 6.7%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.9%
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

45. Rapid City, South Dakota

  • Population 65+ (%): 20.4%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.8%
Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline with Mt.

46. Shoreline, Washington

  • Population 65+ (%): 20%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.6%

The University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce Law Center, in Concord, New Hampshire.

47. Concord, New Hampshire

  • Population 65+ (%): 18.5%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.4%
Quincy is the largest city in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, United States.

48. Quincy, Massachusetts

  • Population 65+ (%): 17.7%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 6%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.4%
An afternoon shot of Ormond Beach in Florida.

49. Ormond Beach, Florida

  • Population 65+ (%): 33.3%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 6.4%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.3%
CSX train passes through downtown Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

50. Rocky Mount, North Carolina

  • Population 65+ (%): 20.2%
  • 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.7%
  • 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20%

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities with at least 7,500 people ages 65 and over and with an average percent of the population ages 65 and over greater than the national average of 16.84%. All population data was sourced from the U.S. Census’ 5-year American Community Survey from 2018, 2022 and 2023. To qualify for this study, the city had to have higher than national averages in the one-year and five-year percent change in population ages 65 and over. For the final ranking, only the five-year percent change in population was taken into consideration. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 15, 2025.

