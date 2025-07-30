America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Boomtowns

Great minds are retiring alike in 2025. According to a new GOBankingRates study, the populations in 50 U.S. retirement hotspots have increased by 20% or more since 2018.
To find those places, GOBankingRates sourced the latest publicly available U.S. Census Bureau data to analyze cities with at least 7,500 people ages 65-plus and a percentage of the population ages 65-plus that is greater than the national average of 16.84%.
Key Findings
- Leesburg, Florida, and Goodyear, Arizona, take first and second place in our rankings, each with retirement populations that have boomed over 54% since 2018.
- Twelve Florida cities ranked for their rapid growth, the most of any state: Leesburg (#1), Edgewater (#3), Tavares (#5), Fort Pierce (#7), Clermont (#8), Port Saint Lucie (#18), Winter Springs (#19), Pensacola (#21), Cape Coral (#24), West Palm Beach (#38), Palm Coast (#41) and Ormond Beach (#49).
- Five surprising non-Florida hotspots, including two Arizona cities, rounded out the top 10. They include Goodyear (#2); Peoria, Arizona (#4); Lacey, Washington (#6); Galveston, Texas (#9); and Vestavia Hills, Alabama (#10).
- Galveston is the only Texas city to break into the top 50.
Keep reading for the full list of America’s 50 fastest-growing retirement hotspots.
Also see America’s most expensive retirement towns.
1. Leesburg, Florida
- Population 65+ (%): 28.9%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 9.9%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 54.8%
2. Goodyear, Arizona
- Population 65+ (%): 18.1%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.5%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 54.1%
3. Edgewater, Florida
- Population 65+ (%): 33%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 2.6%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 49%
4. Peoria, Arizona
- Population 65+ (%): 19.6%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 42.3%
5. Tavares, Florida
- Population 65+ (%): 38%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 41.6%
6. Lacey, Washington
- Population 65+ (%): 19%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 8.4%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 40%
7. Fort Pierce, Florida
- Population 65+ (%): 21.4%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.1%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 38.7%
8. Clermont, Florida
- Population 65+ (%): 24.7%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.7%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 38.5%
9. Galveston, Texas
- Population 65+ (%): 20.1%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.4%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 38.4%
10. Vestavia Hills, Alabama
- Population 65+ (%): 19.4%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 9.5%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 37.8%
11. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Population 65+ (%): 23.6%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 9.1%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 37.2%
12. Grove City, Ohio
- Population 65+ (%): 18.7%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.8%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 35.6%
13. Annapolis, Maryland
- Population 65+ (%): 19.3%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 33%
14. Rio Rancho, New Mexico
- Population 65+ (%): 17.2%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 32.9%
15. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
- Population 65+ (%): 19.9%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 32.1%
16. Longmont, Colorado
- Population 65+ (%): 17.8%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 32.1%
17. Mesquite, Nevada
- Population 65+ (%): 45%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.8%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 31.6%
18. Port Saint Lucie, Florida
- Population 65+ (%): 21.5%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.2%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 29.4%
19. Winter Springs, Florida
- Population 65+ (%): 20.9%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 2.4%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 29.4%
20. New Bern, North Carolina
- Population 65+ (%): 24.1%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 28.6%
21. Pensacola, Florida
- Population 65+ (%): 20.9%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 27.5%
22. Grand Junction, Colorado
- Population 65+ (%): 20.5%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 2.9%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 27.4%
23. Cleveland, Tennessee
- Population 65+ (%): 17.7%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.6%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 27.3%
24. Cape Coral, Florida
- Population 65+ (%): 25%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 27%
25. Clifton, New Jersey
- Population 65+ (%): 18.3%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 26.7%
26. Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Population 65+ (%): 25.8%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.5%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 25.8%
27. Sierra Vista, Arizona
- Population 65+ (%): 21.6%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 10.8%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 25.5%
28. Saint Peters, Missouri
- Population 65+ (%): 18.7%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.7%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 25.3%
29. Mount Vernon, New York
- Population 65+ (%): 18.1%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.7%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 25%
30. Marion, Iowa
- Population 65+ (%): 18.2%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.5%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 24.8%
31. Petaluma, California
- Population 65+ (%): 21.3%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 8.3%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 24.7%
32. Hackensack, New Jersey
- Population 65+ (%): 17.1%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 24.1%
33. Diamond Bar, California
- Population 65+ (%): 20.2%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 7.1%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 22.8%
34. Elmhurst, Illinois
- Population 65+ (%): 18.5%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.5%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 22.6%
35. Eugene, Oregon
- Population 65+ (%): 17.7%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.4%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 22.3%
36. Lake Oswego, Oregon
- Population 65+ (%): 22.9%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 22%
37. Saint Charles, Missouri
- Population 65+ (%): 18.6%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.6%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21.3%
38. West Palm Beach, Florida
- Population 65+ (%): 20.3%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21.1%
39. Napa, California
- Population 65+ (%): 19.3%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.3%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21%
40. Niagara Falls, New York
- Population 65+ (%): 18.8%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.2%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21%
41. Palm Coast, Florida
- Population 65+ (%): 29.9%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.9%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 21%
42. Pacifica, California
- Population 65+ (%): 20.3%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 4.9%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.9%
43. Billings, Montana
- Population 65+ (%): 18.4%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.3%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.9%
44. Kingman, Arizona
- Population 65+ (%): 25.1%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 6.7%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.9%
45. Rapid City, South Dakota
- Population 65+ (%): 20.4%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3.9%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.8%
46. Shoreline, Washington
- Population 65+ (%): 20%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.6%
47. Concord, New Hampshire
- Population 65+ (%): 18.5%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 3%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.4%
48. Quincy, Massachusetts
- Population 65+ (%): 17.7%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 6%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.4%
49. Ormond Beach, Florida
- Population 65+ (%): 33.3%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 6.4%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20.3%
50. Rocky Mount, North Carolina
- Population 65+ (%): 20.2%
- 1-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 5.7%
- 5-Year Population Ages 65+ Increase (%): 20%
Explore more original studies at GOBankingRates Original Research Center.
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities with at least 7,500 people ages 65 and over and with an average percent of the population ages 65 and over greater than the national average of 16.84%. All population data was sourced from the U.S. Census’ 5-year American Community Survey from 2018, 2022 and 2023. To qualify for this study, the city had to have higher than national averages in the one-year and five-year percent change in population ages 65 and over. For the final ranking, only the five-year percent change in population was taken into consideration. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 15, 2025.
