American West Metals to Transform U.S. Indium Supply Chain

American West Metals Ltd. is advancing its West Desert Project in Utah, home to the only JORC-compliant indium resource in the U.S., amidst policy shifts that favor domestic critical metal supply chains. With just a fraction of the area explored, the project holds potential for significant growth, potentially reducing U.S. reliance on foreign indium sources. The company is considering strategic options, including possible commercial arrangements, to unlock the project’s value.

