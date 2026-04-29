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American Water Works Q1 Profit Down

April 29, 2026 — 05:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $196 million or $1.00 per share, compared to $205 million or $1.05 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.01 per share, compared to $1.02 per share for the same quarter in 2025.

Operating revenues were $1.207 billion, compared to $1.142 billion last year.

"The company has delivered solid first quarter results and we are affirming our long-term targets for both earnings and dividend growth at 7 to 9 percent," said John Griffith, President and CEO of American Water.

"We are also encouraged with the progress we and Essential have made thus far in merger integration planning work and were pleased to receive the first state regulatory approval for the merger last week in Kentucky," added Griffith.

The company affirms its 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $6.02 to $6.12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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