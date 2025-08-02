American Vanguard (AVD) Q2 Loss Down 93%

Key Points GAAP EPS of $(0.03) for Q2 2025 beat expectations, narrowing GAAP losses from $(0.42) in Q2 2024.

Revenue (GAAP) reached $129.3 million, exceeding consensus estimates and increasing 1% year-over-year.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD), a specialty and agricultural chemicals producer with a growing global footprint, released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 1, 2025. The company reported a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) loss of $(0.03), which surpassed analyst GAAP estimates of $(0.11). Revenue (GAAP) came in at $129.3 million, topping GAAP forecasts of $125.0 million and slightly up from $128.2 million in GAAP net sales in Q2 2024. Key achievements for the quarter included strong gains in adjusted EBITDA, an expansion in gross profit margins to 31% from 29% in Q2 2024, and continued reductions in operating expenses and debt. The results marked an early turnaround from the prior year’s losses, as American Vanguard reported GAAP EPS of $(0.03) compared to $(0.42) in Q2 2024, though Continued net losses (GAAP) and restrained top-line growth in the first half of 2025 highlight that challenges remain.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.03) ($0.11) ($0.42) N/A Revenue (GAAP) $129.3 million $125.0 million $128.2 million 1% Adjusted EBITDA $11.0 million $6.2 million 77% Gross Profit Margin 31% 29% 2 pp

Company Overview and Focus

American Vanguard is a North America–based manufacturer specializing in crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and soil fumigants for agriculture and turf. Its product portfolio also extends to environmental products and biological solutions, serving customers in the United States and over 40 international markets.

In recent years, the company’s strategy has centered on innovation—especially “green” chemistry, regulatory compliance, and expanding its global presence. American Vanguard’s performance relies on its ability to develop new formulations, execute cost discipline, comply with evolving regulations, and differentiate its offerings in niche markets.

Quarterly Performance: Recovery in Progress

Financial results for the period showed tangible progress in operational improvement. GAAP EPS came in well ahead of estimates, narrowing the quarterly net loss (GAAP) to $0.85 million from $11.7 million in the prior-year quarter. While overall sales (GAAP) grew 1%, this reversed the declines of earlier quarters and indicated an easing of the customer destocking cycle. Segment results showed U.S. crop sales rose 1% to $52.7 million (GAAP). Management noted, “Customer destocking is beginning to subside. Against this backdrop, we were able to increase revenue by approximately 1% year-over-year (GAAP).”

The top-line result masked a much stronger recovery in profitability. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of core operating performance that excludes unusual items, climbed to $11.0 million from $6.2 million year-over-year. The gross profit margin—calculated as gross profit divided by revenue—jumped two percentage points year-over-year to 31% (GAAP). The improvement in gross profit margin came despite flat sales and reflected both lower cost of goods sold and improvements in manufacturing and procurement processes (GAAP). Gross profit itself rose 7% year-over-year on a GAAP basis, assisted by a 2% reduction in cost of sales year-over-year.

Cost discipline underpinned these gains. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense (GAAP) dropped to $28.8 million from $31.1 million. Research, product development, and regulatory costs were also sharply lower at $5.8 million, reflecting reduced spending on transformation initiatives. One-time transformation charges, tied to restructuring efforts, fell to $1.6 million from $7.3 million year-over-year. As a result, operating income improved from a loss of $9.2 million in Q2 2024 to a gain of $4.4 million.

Balance sheet trends showed continued focus on liquidity and working capital management. Inventory at the end of Q2 2025 was $191 million, representing a $53 million reduction from a year earlier. Debt outstanding also fell $22 million compared to last year to $189 million at quarter-end. The company highlighted its ongoing plan to use free cash flow primarily to reduce debt going forward.

Within its product portfolio, metam sodium (a soil fumigant) and Thimet (a soil insecticide for peanuts and corn) were called out as bright spots. Prior headwinds such as the withdrawal of Dacthal (previously used in certain crops), weaker demand in the agave market in Mexico, and drought in Australia weighed on international results, but did not deepen in the period. There was no material commentary on new product launches for the quarter, though management emphasized an ongoing shift toward differentiated and sustainable solutions.

No significant regulatory or compliance events were noted, though costs in this area remain a structural consideration. Cash used in operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025 stood at $39.8 million, an improvement from $49.4 million in the same period of 2024.

The company did not announce any dividend changes for the quarter and did not specify a current payout. AVD does not currently pay a dividend.

Guidance and Looking Ahead

American Vanguard’s management reaffirmed its full-year guidance, despite earlier reductions to estimates in the first quarter. For FY2025, the company expects revenue of $535–$545 million (GAAP), and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $40–$44 million for the full year 2025 (non-GAAP). This outlook reflects ongoing caution about the pace of agricultural recovery and the persistence of competitive market dynamics.

Leadership continues to focus on cost control, inventory reduction, and margin improvement. Management stated, “the agriculture economy appears to be in the early stages of a recovery.” Investors will want to monitor revenue trajectory, progress on restoring sustained profitability, and execution on debt reduction in the coming quarters. No new quantitative guidance was issued for dividends or other near-term capital allocation initiatives. Persistent net losses and modest top-line growth remain areas for close scrutiny as the turnaround progresses.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

