American Tower Corp. Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $820.7 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $1.229 billion, or $2.62 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $2.737 billion from $2.547 billion last year.

American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $820.7 Mln. vs. $1.229 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $2.62 last year. -Revenue: $2.737 Bln vs. $2.547 Bln last year.

