American Tower (AMT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, American Tower (AMT) was down 1.42% at $177.51. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 1.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of American Tower in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 24, 2026. In that report, analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.48%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.68 billion, indicating a 5.05% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.67 per share and a revenue of $10.57 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.23% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for American Tower. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.04% lower. American Tower presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, American Tower currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.27. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.28.

We can additionally observe that AMT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.58 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

American Tower Corporation (AMT)

