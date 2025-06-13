Is American Superconductor (AMSC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has American Superconductor (AMSC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

American Superconductor is one of 608 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. American Superconductor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSC's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AMSC has returned about 18.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 2.5%. This shows that American Superconductor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Amphenol (APH) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.2%.

For Amphenol, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Superconductor is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.7% this year, meaning that AMSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Amphenol falls under the Electronics - Connectors industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +35.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Superconductor and Amphenol as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.