American States Water Co. Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $41.17 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $35.83 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $182.72 million from $161.78 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

