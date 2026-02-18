American States Water Co. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - American States Water Co. (AWR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter of $28.74 million

The company's bottom line came in at $28.74 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $28.43 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $164.27 million from $143.09 million last year.

American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.74 Mln. vs. $28.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $164.27 Mln vs. $143.09 Mln last year.

