American Software's (AMSWA) Logility Bolsters AI Efforts

American Software’s AMSWA division Logility is keeping no stone unturned to expand its SaaS platform. Logility's digital supply chain platform optimizes demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply plans to aid executives in delivering end-to-end supply chain planning and operations.



In the past month, American Software’s shares have returned 11.3% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 2.5%. Its prospects are further enhanced by the recent developments in its cloud-based SaaS platforms.



The digital supply chain platform enables users to capture new opportunities, detect and adapt to changing market dynamics and manage complex global supply chains more profitably.



Logility recently announced enhancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities for sensing, analyzing and updating activities to enable improved corporate responsibility management.

An easy-to-use InventoryAI+ dashboard, probabilistic inventory planning capability, cloud configurations, a feature to catch legal compliance violations and a cancel compliance form are some of the newly added capabilities to Logility's platform.



Logility has also added advanced scheduling features to maximize production capabilities for its clients from various industries.

American Software’s Growth Prospects

American Software is riding on an expanding clientele and strong partner base.



The company’s portfolio of clients includes Big Lots BIG, ParkerHannifin PH, Carter’s, Destination XL, Hostess, Husqvarna Group, Jockey International and many more.



Logility aided Big Lots in gaining access to granular level data from each store, allowing the company’s allocation analysts and management team to make the most strategic and profitable purchases and align inventory levels with sales demand.



ParkerHannifin’s partnership with Logility has boosted its deep expertise in retail and grocery with a powerful cloud-based digital supply chain platform, thus increasing overall productivity.



American Software’s strong portfolio is helping it win market share in the AI domain.



Recently, American Software completed the acquisition of Garvis, a disruptive SaaS start-up that developed an AI-native demand forecasting system. The company rebranded the Garvis product as DemandAI+.



DemandAI+ seeks to offer a new pattern to supply chain planning, thus acquiring new clients and increasing cloud conversion among the company’s existing client community.



To focus primarily on Logility’s core supply chain management platform, American Software recently divested its technology consulting business, The Proven Method. Subsequently, it also sold its transportation business.



For fiscal 2024, American Software’s revenues are expected to be between $100 million and $104 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Software’s revenues for fiscal 2024 is pegged at $101.60 million, indicating a decline of 17.8% year over year.



The consensus estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at 34 cents, which has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, American Software carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Flex FLEX, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Flex shares have gained 40.1% in the year-to-date period. Flex’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 12.4%.





