American Resources’ ReElement, POSCO partner for REE, magnet supply chain

American Resources (AREC)’ ReElement Technologies Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with POSCO International. This collaboration will integrate ReElement’s efficient magnet recycling and rare earth ore refining processes into POSCO’s global rare earth magnet manufacturing network. ReElement will become the primary North American refiner, supplying POSCO with both heavy and light rare earth elements, supporting POSCO’s permanent magnet vertical as they satisfy the nearly $900MM in announced OEM contracts. Additionally, ReElement will recycle waste magnets and manufacturing scrap, reintroducing these materials into POSCO’s production process. Together, ReElement and POSCO will also offer a circular supply chain solution for high-value magnet materials to POSCO’s existing and future clients. ReElement utilizes its patented technology for the separation and purification of rare earth and critical battery material. Unlike conventional solvent-based, hydrometallurgical processes that rely on toxic acids and solvents, ReElement maximizes surface area interface by using columns and resins. This innovative application of this longstanding technology significantly reduces CapEx, physical footprint, environmental impact and chemical usage, resulting in lower OpEx for mineral separation, purification and refinement. The technology was developed over decades, drawing on expertise from commercially operating processes used in industries such as sugar refinement and pharmaceutical production, including commercial production of insulin.

