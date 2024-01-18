American Resources' (AREC) Arm Executes MOU With Duesenfeld

American Resources Corporation's AREC unit ReElement Technologies Corporation recently executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Duesenfeld GmbH for the delivery of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) black mass. At its refining facilities in Marion, IN and Noblesville, IN, ReElement will refine the recycled LFP battery material feedstock into battery-grade lithium products such as lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) and/or lithium hydroxide (LiOH).



ReElement will get high-quality LFP black mass, which will be refined into high-purity (99.9 %+) Li2CO3 or LiOH that can be fed directly into the battery industry. The firms will continue to collaborate to broaden operations and output of high-purity lithium products, as well as to explore new battery chemistries.



ReElement remains committed to leading the domestic supply chain for rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy. It has demonstrated that its patented chromatographic separation and purification method is a low-cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe alternative to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used worldwide for rare earth and critical element separation and purification.



Shares of American Resources have gained 2% over the past year against a 4.8% decline of its industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include The Andersons Inc. ANDE, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. CALM and Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD.



Andersons currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average. The company’s shares have surged 42.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CalMaine Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CALM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 131.5%. The company’s shares have jumped 3.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current-year earnings has been revised upward by 4.3% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. Steel Dynamics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.5%, on average. STLD shares are up around 1.3% in a year.

