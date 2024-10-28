News & Insights

American Rebel’s Champion Safe introduces two SAFE GUARD models

October 28, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Champion Safe announced the reintroduction of the SAFE GUARD, brand, with the launch of two new models designed to meet the evolving needs of cost-conscious consumers: the Sport 20 and BTC 12. The SAFE GUARD Sport 20 and BTC 12 will be available for purchase through authorized retailers in 2025.

