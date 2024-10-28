American Rebel’s Champion Safe introduces two SAFE GUARD models

Champion Safe announced the reintroduction of the SAFE GUARD, brand, with the launch of two new models designed to meet the evolving needs of cost-conscious consumers: the Sport 20 and BTC 12. The SAFE GUARD Sport 20 and BTC 12 will be available for purchase through authorized retailers in 2025.

