American Public's (APEI) APUS Unveils 3-Year Bachelor Program

American Public Education, Inc.’s APEI subsidiary, American Public University System (“APUS”), will be offering a three-year Bachelor of Science degree in Cybersecurity in connection with the College in 3 Exchange.



Following the announcement, the shares of this online and campus-based postsecondary education provider increased 11.5% during the trading session on Dec 7.

More on the New Accelerated Program

Being designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity by the National Security Agency, APUS is one of the 13 United States-based higher education institutions participating in the College in 3 Exchange.



Under this accelerated bachelor's degree program, the students will be undertaking cybersecurity courses similar to the traditional four-year bachelor's program, except for the electives. This new program will result in similar outcomes as the traditional program. The registration for the three-year bachelor’s program, by APUS, will start in April 2024.



American Public shares optimistic views on this redesigned cybersecurity bachelor’s curriculum, as it believes this will help aspiring students meet the required demand for professionals in this field of the country. Also, it states that this accelerated program will reduce the time and money to complete this degree by 25 percent.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of APEI have surged 56.4% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Schools industry’s 18.7% growth.

Increased Enrollment & Tuition Grants Bode Well

American Public has been registering impressive enrollment growth, especially in APUS and Hondros College of Nursing (“HCN”). The upward trend is attributable to successful marketing efforts and the execution of enrollment strategies, accompanied by the increase in net course registrations and tuition and fee increases implemented in April and July. During the third quarter of 2023, net course registrations at APUS increased 8% year over year, including a 12% increase in active-duty military and nearly 5% in the veteran’s channel. Enrollment at HCN grew 17% year over year in the third quarter.



Furthermore, APEI is intently focusing on creating affordable pathways to support employment and career advancement, aiming to help learners of all backgrounds maximize their higher education return on investment.



Since its foundation, affordable tuition has been a priority of American Public’s APUS. It provides an APUS-funded tuition grant to undergraduate and master’s students to support its active-duty military students using TA. APUS’s low tuition and fees, in combination with APUS-funded tuition and book grants provided to all undergraduate students, active-duty military students and their spouses and dependents at the master’s level, lead to significant savings for students.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

American Public currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3%, on average. The stock has surged 112.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests rises of 57.7% and 187.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average. The stock has gained 17.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a 28.6% and 132.8% rise, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Grand Canyon Education, Inc. LOPE currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average. The stock has increased 36.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOPE’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests an improvement of 7.1% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.