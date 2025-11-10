American Public Education Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - American Public Education (APEI) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.56 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $0.73 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $163.22 million from $153.12 million last year.

American Public Education earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.56 Mln. vs. $0.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $163.22 Mln vs. $153.12 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.32 - $0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $150.0 - $153.5 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.