American Oncology Network Launches Cloud-Based LIS To Streamline Pathology Reporting

February 25, 2025 — 01:28 pm EST

(RTTNews) - American Oncology Network, Inc. (AONC), Monday has launched LabVizor - LV, a cloud-based anatomic pathology laboratory information system developed by SigmaCore. This milestone reinforces AONC's commitment to enhancing cancer diagnosis, reporting, and patient care.

Developed over 12 years by industry experts, LabVizor is a HIPAA-compliant LIS tailored for oncologists and pathologists. Founded by Dr. Aamir Ehsan and Atiq Malik of SigmaCore, it streamlines complex pathology reports, enhancing efficiency for labs worldwide.

LabVizor seamlessly integrates with AON's EMR system, enabling bidirectional data exchange for easy access to complex reports, including bone marrow morphology, digital pathology, flow cytometry, cytogenetics, FISH, and NGS. Its intuitive format supports faster, more accurate clinical decisions, while its cloud-based design ensures scalability for AON's growing network.

Key features of LabVizor include:

Pre-Accessioning: A powerful feature that helps laboratories plan workflows and improve sample accountability, reducing the risk of lost samples.

Integrated Reporting: Seamless presentation of complex diagnostic information, from test orders and add-ons to detailed reports and results.

User-Friendly Dashboard: A modern, customizable dashboard that provides users with a comprehensive view of lab operations, including QA metrics, turnaround time (TAT) monitoring, and real-time performance tracking.

Prefix based customization of reports

Data Analytics: LabVizor offers internal and external data elements that support clinical guidelines, revenue monitoring, and clinical trial insights, empowering users to generate meaningful data-driven reports.

Collaboration Tools: Built-in chat and comment features, co-signatures, and easy communication among team members for more effective workflow management.

