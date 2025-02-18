American Lamprecht Enhances Shipment Tracking Using Descartes' Advanced Visibility Solutions

American Lamprecht enhances shipment tracking using Descartes’ technology for real-time visibility in logistics operations.

Descartes Systems Group announced that American Lamprecht, a freight forwarder based in Illinois, will enhance customer service by offering real-time visibility into the status and location of air and ocean shipments through Descartes’ integrated tracking capabilities. This integration with Descartes' cloud-based forwarder enterprise billing and accounting solution allows American Lamprecht to provide on-demand shipment insights, improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. The collaboration leverages Descartes’ extensive logistics network to automate freight tracking, providing predictive ETAs and intelligent alerts, ultimately positioning forwarders like American Lamprecht for better decision-making and risk management in logistics operations.

Descartes' advanced shipment tracking capabilities enhance customer service for freight forwarders like American Lamprecht by providing real-time visibility into shipment status.

The integration of Descartes’ logistics solutions allows American Lamprecht to streamline operations, reducing the time spent on manual tracking and increasing overall efficiency.

The use of the Descartes OneView platform facilitates better decision-making and risk management for logistics service providers through automated and reliable data access.

Partnering with a significant logistics provider like American Lamprecht showcases Descartes’ ability to deliver value through its Global Logistics Network, reinforcing its position as a leader in the logistics technology space.

Dependence on third-party customers, such as American Lamprecht, may raise concerns about Descartes' ability to directly influence customer satisfaction and service quality.

The cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements emphasizes the potential for unknown risks and uncertainties that could materially adversely affect Descartes' business and financial condition.

There is a notable emphasis on the need for efficient processes and customer service improvements, which may indicate existing shortcomings in these areas that Descartes is seeking to address.

What is the new feature offered by American Lamprecht?

American Lamprecht is providing customers with real-time visibility into air and ocean shipments using Descartes’ tracking technology.

How does Descartes’ technology enhance customer service?

It allows shippers to access shipment status anytime, improving service standards and reducing manual tracking time.

What is Descartes OneView Forwarder Enterprise?

It's a cloud-based back-office solution used by forwarders for accounting, financial reporting, and billing operations.

How does real-time tracking benefit logistics providers?

It automates tracking, provides predictive ETAs, and enables better decision-making and risk management.

Where is Descartes headquartered?

Descartes is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, and has offices and partners globally.

ATLANTA, Georgia and AMERSFOORT, The Netherlands, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Illinois-based freight forwarder American Lamprecht is providing its customers with real-time visibility into the location and status of their air and ocean shipments using Descartes’ shipment tracking capabilities, which are integrated with Descartes’ cloud-based forwarder enterprise billing and accounting solution.





“Today’s customers expect to view the status of their shipments on-demand across all modes of transport,” said Patrick Imhof, CEO at American Lamprecht. “With Descartes’ advanced tracking, we can provide shippers with anytime, anywhere insights into shipment location and status at every stage of the air or ocean journey. This not only enhances customer service standards, but also allows us to reduce the time spent tracking shipments manually. Combined with the efficiency gains from the integration with our Descartes forwarder system, we’re better positioned to drive up overall service levels with more effective operations and higher-value productive time with customers.”





As part of the Descartes Global Logistics Network™ (Descartes GLN™), one of the world’s most extensive logistics networks, Descartes’ advanced shipment tracking capabilities connect to a wide range of air and ocean carriers to populate Descartes OneView™ Forwarder Enterprise. An on-demand, multimodal forwarder back-office solution, Descartes OneView Forwarder Enterprise is used by thousands of forwarders and customs brokers as the foundation of their accounting, financial reporting and billing operations. Using the combined solution, logistics service providers, such as American Lamprecht, can automate ocean and air freight tracking with real-time visibility, predictive ETAs, intelligent alerts, and consolidated data from a single reliable source, enabling better decision-making and risk management.





“We’re pleased to help American Lamprecht provide customers with easy access to real-time status information on air and ocean shipments by leveraging additional value offered by the Descartes OneView platform,” said Scott Sangster, General Manager, Logistics Services Providers at Descartes. “Whether for imports or exports, the combined solution helps logistics service providers drive much more efficient digital shipment workflows to better coordinate the movement of freight and boost customer service levels without adding labor.”







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ broker and forwarder enterprise system solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



