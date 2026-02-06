American International to Report Q4 Earnings: Key Estimates to Note

American International Group, Inc. AIG is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10, 2026, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $1.89 per share on revenues of $7.1 billion.

The fourth-quarter earnings estimate remained stable over the past seven days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 45.4%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 3.7%.



For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s revenues is pegged at $27.4 billion. The consensus mark for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $7.02, indicating a jump of 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

American International beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15%, as you can see below.

Q4 Earnings Whispers for AIG

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for American International this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.

AIG has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Factors Likely to Shape AIG’s Q4 Results

In the fourth quarter, American International’s revenues are expected to have benefited on the back of General Insurance business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the net investment income in the General Insurance unit indicates a 19.8% year-over-year increase. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted pre-tax income in General Insurance is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating 20.4% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

The consensus mark for combined ratio is pegged at 89.8% for the to-be-reported quarter, improving from 95.8% a year ago.

However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for net premiums earned in General Insurance is pegged at $5.9 billion, indicating a 0.7% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. Despite numerous cost-cutting initiatives, AIG’s margins are expected to have been hurt by an elevated expense base in the fourth quarter.

How Did Peers Perform?

Several companies in the insurance space, including RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, MetLife, Inc. MET and Everest Group, Ltd. EG, have already reported their financial results for the December quarter of 2025. Here’s how they had performed:

RenaissanceRe reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $13.34 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26%. The bottom line surged 65.5% year over year. The results were aided by a rise in net investment income and strong underwriting results. Total expenses dropped year over year, thanks to declines in claims expenses, acquisition and operational costs. However, the upside is partly offset by RNR’s lower premiums in general casualty and specialty lines, and the Property segment.

MetLife reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted operating earnings per share of $2.58, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3%. The bottom line advanced 24% year over year. The quarterly earnings were aided by strong performance in its Asia, Group Benefits, RIS and EMEA segments, driven by higher volumes and improved investment income. An increase in adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues contributed to the upside. However, MET’s upside was partly offset by a VAT charge in Mexico that inflicted pressure on adjusted earnings in the Latin America unit.

Everest Group reported a fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $13.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. The bottom line reversed the year-ago loss of $18.39. EG benefited from the strong-performing Reinsurance segment, along with solid core fixed-income investment returns. These positives were partially offset by weak performance in the insurance businesses, higher expenses and underwriting losses.

