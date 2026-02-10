American International Group, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $735 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $898 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.072 billion or $1.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $6.039 billion from $6.077 billion last year.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $735 Mln. vs. $898 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $6.039 Bln vs. $6.077 Bln last year.

