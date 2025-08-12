American Integrity Insurance (AII) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, American Integrity Insurance (AII) reported revenue of $74.01 million, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.84, compared to $0 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.81 million, representing a surprise of +7.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Combined Ratio : 72.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 49.9%.

: 72.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 49.9%. Loss Ratio : 30.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 34.3%.

: 30.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 34.3%. Expense Ratio : 42.3% compared to the 15.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 42.3% compared to the 15.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Policies In-force : 399,138 compared to the 385,489 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 399,138 compared to the 385,489 average estimate based on two analysts. Net investment income : $4.78 million compared to the $4.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $4.78 million compared to the $4.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. Other income : $0.1 million compared to the $0.37 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $0.1 million compared to the $0.37 million average estimate based on four analysts. Policy fees : $2.97 million versus $3.3 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.97 million versus $3.3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net premiums earned: $66.17 million compared to the $60.7 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how American Integrity Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of American Integrity Insurance have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

