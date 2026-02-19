American Homes 4 Rent Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) revealed earnings for fourth quarter of $123.80 million

The company's bottom line totaled $123.80 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $123.23 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $454.99 million from $436.59 million last year.

American Homes 4 Rent earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $123.80 Mln. vs. $123.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $454.99 Mln vs. $436.59 Mln last year.

