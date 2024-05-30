American Future Fuel’s Acquisition Progresses

Evolving Gold (TSE:AMPS) has released an update.

American Future Fuel has announced the final court approval of its arrangement with Premier American Uranium, signaling a significant step towards the acquisition of the former by the latter. The arrangement, which has cleared reviews for national security concerns, is pending final approvals and expected to conclude by the end of the second quarter of 2024. Once finalized, American Future Fuel’s common shares will be acquired by Premier American Uranium, and its shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

