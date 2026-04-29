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American Financial Group Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

April 29, 2026 — 06:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American Financial Group (AFG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $191 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $154 million, or $1.84 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $1.854 billion from $1.856 billion last year.

American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $191 Mln. vs. $154 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.29 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue: $1.854 Bln vs. $1.856 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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