American Financial (AFG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

American Financial Group (AFG) reported $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $3.65 for the same period compares to $3.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion, representing a surprise of -1.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.18.

Property and Transportation - Loss and LAE Ratio : 56.8% versus 69.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 56.8% versus 69.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Property and Transportation - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 13.8% versus 20.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 13.8% versus 20.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Property and Transportation - Combined Ratio : 70.6% versus 90.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 70.6% versus 90.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Specialty Casualty - Loss and LAE Ratio : 68.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.7%.

: 68.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 63.7%. Specialty Casualty - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 28% compared to the 25.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 28% compared to the 25.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Property and Casualty combined ratio - Specialty - Combined Ratio - Specialty : 84.1% versus 88.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 84.1% versus 88.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Specialty Financial - Underwriting Expense Ratio : 51% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 44.5%.

: 51% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 44.5%. Property and Transportation- Net earned premium : $735 million compared to the $713.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.

: $735 million compared to the $713.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year. Specialty Casualty- Net earned premium : $812 million compared to the $798.1 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $812 million compared to the $798.1 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenues- Net earned premiums : $1.81 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

: $1.81 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%. Revenues- Net investment income : $183 million versus $195.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.

: $183 million versus $195.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change. Specialty Financial- Net earned premium: $259 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $283.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

Shares of American Financial have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

