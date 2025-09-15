American Express Unveils All-in-One Travel App

(RTTNews) - American Express announced the new Amex Travel App will be available to iOS users starting September 18 and to Android users a few weeks thereafter. This app allows Card Members to more efficiently book flights, hotels, and car rentals. Also, Card Members can access Amex Passport through the Amex app.

"Travelers want a simpler way to plan and book trips - all in one place - and the new Amex Travel App delivers just that," said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel.

