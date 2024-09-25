American Express Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) we detected 55 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $830,250 and 49, calls, for a total amount of $2,131,701.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $330.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Express options trades today is 1349.55 with a total volume of 87,859.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Express's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

American Express 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.7 $8.65 $8.7 $280.00 $123.5K 567 37 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.7 $30.1 $30.6 $280.00 $91.8K 2.4K 2.2K AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.7 $30.3 $30.7 $280.00 $89.0K 2.4K 1.3K AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $30.4 $30.2 $30.2 $320.00 $84.5K 9 1.3K AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.65 $30.5 $30.7 $280.00 $76.7K 2.4K 1.8K

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

American Express's Current Market Status With a volume of 889,632, the price of AXP is up 0.03% at $266.28. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days. What Analysts Are Saying About American Express

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $265.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for American Express, targeting a price of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

