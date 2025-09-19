Is American Express Stock a Millionaire Maker?

Key Points American Express is a payment processing company with an iconic name.

The company's customer base tends to be wealthier and financially resilient.

American Express' stock, long owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is near all-time highs.

10 stocks we like better than American Express ›

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a very well-positioned business. It has a very famous supporter in Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Before you run out to buy this stock, however, you will need to keep in mind something that Buffett was taught by his mentor, Benjamin Graham.

American Express is a millionaire-making type of business

There's little question that American Express has a great business. As a payment processor, it connects sellers with buyers as transactions occur, charging a very small fee per transaction. But add up all the transactions, and American Express has a gargantuan business. In the second quarter of 2025, this finance company generated $17.9 billion in revenue, up 9% year over year, helping to drive a 17% increase in earnings.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

One of the core strengths of American Express is its focus on wealthier customers. In the second quarter, its customers spent a record amount. That comes as the retail sector has seen increasing demand at low-price retailers, like DollarTree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT), while some higher-priced competitors have struggled, notably Target (NYSE: TGT).

Essentially, customers appear to be trading down because they are worried about their finances. But American Express' strong results suggest its wealthier customers aren't the least bit concerned. That makes complete sense, however, because wealthier customers tend to be more financially resilient than those with less wealth.

From a big-picture perspective, American Express is the kind of business that could help make you a millionaire. And the fact that Warren Buffett owns it in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, and has for years, is a huge vote of confidence. But don't rush out to buy American Express just yet.

American Express is a great company, but Wall Street knows it

Buffett was trained by famed value investor Benjamin Graham. One of Graham's core teachings is that even a great company can be a bad investment if you pay too much for it. This is why Buffett's investment approach is to buy good companies at attractive prices. He specifically isn't willing to buy good companies for any price Wall Street attaches to them. This is the problem with buying American Express today.

The stock's price-to-sales ratio is above its five-year average, as are the price-to-earnings ratio and the price-to-book-value ratio. The stock is trading near all-time highs. It would be very difficult to describe American Express' valuation as attractive right now.

When you pay a premium to buy a stock, you have to believe that it will grow into that valuation. American Express could do that, but it seems unlikely that such growth will happen quickly enough to justify the current premium. In fact, if there is a recession, American Express will likely perform relatively well, but it will still feel the pinch from a broad pullback in buying. Wall Street will probably respond as you would expect, by selling the shares. So, the downside risk from the current lofty valuation is probably not worth taking for most investors.

Be patient with American Express

If you like American Express' business, you're not alone, noting the lofty valuation of the stock today. But don't rush out to buy it, as you risk overpaying for a great business, which will set you up for a bad investment, as Graham often explained. Instead, put this stock on your wish list, with the intention of buying it when others are selling, perhaps during a recessionary period. That way, you set yourself up as best you can to turn American Express into a millionaire maker.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Express right now?

Before you buy stock in American Express, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Express wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $662,520!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,043,346!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.